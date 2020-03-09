How To Make Dwayne Johnson’s World Famous Pancake At Home

Apart from being a famous wrestler, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. The actor is also good at singing and also believes in philanthropy. Apart from his stellar acting, one thing that his fans loved the most about him is the fact that he loves cooking. Check out the recipe of Dwayne Johnson’s world-famous pancake right here:

Dwayne Johnson's world-famous pancake recipe

Ingredients

¼ cups flour

2 tbsps. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

1 tbsp cooking oil

2 bananas (optional)

Method

In a large bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir all the ingredients to make it lump-free In a separate bowl, combine the egg, milk and oil Add this mixture in the bowl of flour mixture Stir or blend it till it turns slightly lumpy In a nonstick pan either grizzle a little oil For a standard size pancake, pour about ¼ cup of flour batter on the pan You can choose the size of the pancake accordingly It was reported that the rock-like to slice bananas and place them between the layers of pancakes.

Dwayne Johnson is an absolute foodie and often shares pictures of his meals on Instagram. Every Sunday is a cheat day for the actor and he enjoys his favourite pancakes on Sundays. And his most favourite recipe of pancakes is stack over the stack with maple syrup and bananas.

Dwayne Johnson will now be seen in the upcoming movies Jungle Cruise, Fast and Furious 10 and Black Adam. His movie Jungle Cruise will be releasing this year. Dwayne Johnson's other movies Fast and Furious 10 and Black Adam will be releasing in 2021.

