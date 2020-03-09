The Debate
How To Make Dwayne Johnson’s World Famous Pancake At Home

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson loves indulging in pancakes on his cheat days. Here is how to make his world-famous pancakes at home, courtesy Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Apart from being a famous wrestler, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. The actor is also good at singing and also believes in philanthropy. Apart from his stellar acting, one thing that his fans loved the most about him is the fact that he loves cooking. Check out the recipe of Dwayne Johnson’s world-famous pancake right here:

Ingredients 

  • ¼ cups flour
  • 2 tbsps. sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tbsp cooking oil
  • 2 bananas (optional)

Method

  1. In a large bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  2. Stir all the ingredients to make it lump-free
  3. In a separate bowl, combine the egg, milk and oil
  4. Add this mixture in the bowl of flour mixture
  5. Stir or blend it till it turns slightly lumpy
  6. In a nonstick pan either grizzle a little oil
  7. For a standard size pancake, pour about ¼ cup of flour batter on the pan
  8. You can choose the size of the pancake accordingly
Dwayne Johnson is an absolute foodie and often shares pictures of his meals on Instagram. Every Sunday is a cheat day for the actor and he enjoys his favourite pancakes on Sundays. And his most favourite recipe of pancakes is stack over the stack with maple syrup and bananas. 

Dwayne Johnson will now be seen in the upcoming movies Jungle Cruise, Fast and Furious 10 and Black Adam. His movie Jungle Cruise will be releasing this year. Dwayne Johnson's other movies Fast and Furious 10 and Black Adam will be releasing in 2021.

