DYK Amber Heard Donated Her Divorce Settlements To Charities Related To Domestic Violence

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce became a buzz on the internet when Amber accused him of domestic violence and even publicly called him a “wife-beater”. After Amber Heard’s divorce, she received a huge amount as a divorce settlement, after which she stated that she will be donating the amount to charitable causes related to domestic violence.

Amber Heard donated $7M of her divorce settlements

According to reports by Deadline, actor Amber Heard received $7 Million in divorce settlements with Johnny Depp. Later, she released a statement that she will be donating half of the amount to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) with a focus to stop domestic violence against women while the rest half to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where the actor had been working as a volunteer for the past ten years. In the statement, Amber said that as described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for her personally and never had except to the extent that she could donate it to charity and in doing so, she would hopefully help those less able to defend themselves. She even added how this was over and above funds that she had given away in the past and would continue to give away in the future.

As she pledged to donate the amount to charity, Johnny Depp did try to criticize her but then Amber Heard’s attorney went online and stated how it was Depp’s desperate attempt to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Depp committing domestic abuse and violence. It was further stated that Depp filed a lawsuit against Amber that delayed her goal to donate the amount.

After the decision came against Johnny Depp, the High Court judge praised Amber Heard’s act of kindness and stated that her donation of $7 million to charity was hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger and even called her allegations against Depp “substantially true”.

Amber Heard’s net worth

According to reports by Koimoi, Amber Heard’s net worth is approximately $9 Million ( 678,863,700.00 INR).

