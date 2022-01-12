DYK Ben Affleck Was Going To Play Superman In Kevin Smith's Shelved Film? Read Details

Ben Affleck was first introduced as the Caped Crusader in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, although the casting of Affleck as Batman was met with intense fan backlash, his performance ultimately earned a positive response. Affleck's portrayal of the iconic superhero was praised and has certainly left an everlasting mark. Filmmaker Kevin Smith recently revealed that Affleck was almost going to play Superman for his movie Superman Lives which was eventually scrapped.

Ben Affleck almost played Superman

During Yahoo! Entertainment's recent series The Never Were's, Kevin Smith recalled his time working on Superman Lives that was eventually dropped, but revealed who he wanted to cast as Superman and Lex Luthor. Smith said, "I was writing it for Affleck, it was very Mallrats inspired because my Lex Luthor was Michael Rooker and my Superman was Ben. Ben was heating up, I think he had just been hired for Armageddon so I was like 'he could be a legit movie star'. He's got dark hair, I'm that uncreative where I'm like 'Ben has dark hair, Superman has dark hair. Ben's tall'."

Ben Affleck reveals why he dropped 'The Batman' movie

Before Robert Pattinson's The Batman directed by Matt Reeves was greenlit by Warner Bros., Ben Affleck was all set to star, direct and produce his version of The Batman. In an interview with LA Times, Affleck explained why he opted out of the movie and said, "I looked at (directing Batman) and thought, 'I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.'"

Meanwhile, Affleck also recently revealed that he would be bidding adieu to Bruce Wayne's character in the coming movie The Flash. Talking to Herald Sun, the actor opened up about playing the iconic character for the last time in the movie and said, "I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character."

