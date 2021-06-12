DYK Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Were Both Mistaken For A Hollywood A-list Actor

Getting mistaken for someone else is not uncommon for actors and Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood co-stars, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are no exception. The duo revealed who they get mistaken for very often and the list is quite surprising as DiCaprio revealed he was once called Brad Pitt too. But did you know, there is one Hollywood superstar that both the actors resemble according to some of the fans they have met.

Who did Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio get mistaken for?

In a fun little chat on BBC Radio 1's Film Critic Ali Plumb, the cast of Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood talked about the uncommon mistakes of the fans of wrongly recognizing them. After being asked by the interviewer who they get often, the Titanic star was quick to answer saying he got Matt Damon a lot in past. This earned a quick response from Brad Pitt who stated that he got mistaken for Matt Damon a lot as well.

However, Fight Club star Brad Pitt confessed to not telling the fans about his true identity and just go along with them. He also went as far as signing their autographs as Matt Damon, confirmed the actor. Leonardo also quickly added that he was once mistaken for Bradd Pitt to which their co-star Margot Robbie chimed in saying that he cannot be mad about that and Leonardo agreed with her.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio worked with Matt Damon before

Three of the biggest stars of Hollywood have also worked together in movies in their early years. Leonardo worked with Matt Damon in the 2006 thriller The Departed where they played Billy Costigan and Colin Sullivan, respectively. On the other hand, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon were seen together in a total of 8 movies, Happy Feet Two, Ocean's Thirteen, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind to name a few.

Brad Pitt's latest movies and projects

One of the most prominent figures in Hollywood, the actor has a career in acting spanning over three decades. Some of the biggest movies by Brad Pitt include Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, World War Z, and The Tree of Life. The actor is now all set to appear in movies Babylon and Bullet Train.

IMAGE- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD'S INSTAGRAM

