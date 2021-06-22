DYK Chrissy Teigen And John Legend 'felt The Spark' On Their Very First Meeting?

One of Hollywood's most beloved couple, model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend is happily married with two kids. But did you know, the couple met on sets of the latter's music video and instantly hit it off on their first meeting? Check out Chrissy and John's first impression about each other and their first date together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met on the sets of 'Stereo'

A budding musician, John Legend released the single Stereo from his second studio album Once Again in 2006. The music video featured him dancing with model Chrissy Teigen where they met for the first time on the sets. Clad in black lingerie, the duo shot some steamy scenes for the music video and reportedly, felt a spark while shooting together. The music video marked a stepping stone for the model's successful career after featuring in several magazines and winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2010.

The 35-year-old model recalled her first date with her husband in a Cosmopolitan interview, where she revealed they ended eating In-n-Out burgers in John's hotel room after the shoot. The model also dished out the details of their romance over the phone for a year after the singer went off for his tours. John confessed falling in love with his wife's humour and witty nature over the phone in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend relationship timeline

The couple started dating a year after meeting for the first time and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2008 at the 50th annual Grammy awards. After years of dating, the musician finally popped the question to Chrissy in the Maldives in 2011. The couple got married on the 10th of September in 2013 in Italy and announced their first child together in 2015.

Chrissy Teigen's kids Luna was born in April 2016 and Miles in May 2018. The model often shares pictures and videos of her kids and family on her social media platform. Recently, she took to her Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to her husband on the occasion of Father's day.

