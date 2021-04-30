DYK Gal Gadot Almost Played Nebula In Guardians Of The Galaxy Before Bagging Wonder Woman?

The Israeli actress Gal Gadot is renowned as DC's Amazonian goddess Princess Diana Prince famously known as Wonder Woman. The role came to the actress unexpectedly and changed her whole career after landing three movies deal with Warner Bros. But did you know that Gal Gadot was offered a role in a Marvel movie for which she was told to shave her head?

What Marvel role was Gal Godot offered?

On the occasion of Gal Gadot's birthday, here is an interesting fact back from 2013 where she talked about almost ending up in a Marvel movie. The actress was interviewed by Reshet.tv where the interview was held in Gal Gadot's mother tongue Hebrew and an online portal Comic Book Movie.com translated the interview into English. In the interview, Gal cryptically hinted at the role she was being offered.

Gal Gadot as Nebula?

The actress said in the interview that being an actress means having a complicated life since you never know which role you will end up playing. She admitted to being grateful for whichever role she is offered and tries to enjoy the part. Talking about big productions and opportunities, Gal Gadot confessed to being offered a role where she would have to shave her head and colored in blue paint.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman was a treat for all the DC fans and she is undoubtedly the best choice for the role as she was cast by Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The description given by Gal Godot of the role she was offered was awfully similar to the role of Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy which was played by Karen Gillan. Fans could not help but wonder how different it would be if it was not Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot's age

The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on the 30th of April and is pregnant with her third girl child. The actress constantly updates her fans on her health on social media. She recently shared a snap of her sitting on the sofa comfortably and wrote in the caption that she was easy to please these days.

More on Gal Gadot's movies

Before landing the role of Wonder Woman, the actress was known for her minor role in the Fast and Furious franchise and Tom Cruise's Knight and Day. Gal Gadot's movies such as Keeping Up with the Joneses, Wonder Woman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League contributed to her successful career in Hollywood. She is all set to appear in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming release Death on the Nile in 2022.

Promo Pic Credit: Gal Gadot IG