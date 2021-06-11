DYK Khloe Kardashian Came Up With The Unique Time Capsule Idea For The KUWTK Finale?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently came to an end after enjoying a successful run for over 14 years with 20 entertaining seasons. The last episode of the series was aired on June 10, 2021, and it left the fans quite overwhelmed with emotions as various people were closely attached to the Kardashian-Jenner family. In the last episode of the reality show, all members of the family made a time capsule together and it is being loved by the fans. The idea was originally pitched by Khloe Kardashian as she wanted to pull off such activity for quite some time.

As the celebrity reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on June 10th, the Kardashian-Jenner family had been quite emotional about the long run they had and the nostalgic memory. A few weeks back, Khloe Kardashian decided to give the show an emotional touch by suggesting that everyone in the family should make a time capsule, highlighting an important event from their time on the reality show.

In a promo video released last week, Khloe Kardashian can be seen coming up with the idea after looking at a time capsule made by Kourtney Kardashian, for a high-school project. She was of the stance that the final episode of the show is just the right time to make a time capsule as she has been considering the idea for a while now. She wanted everyone to come up with something that will bring them back to the memories of the show when they look at it in the future. Khloe believed that this is a great way to bid goodbye to the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the final episode, the Kardashians and Jenners jointly curated an emotional time capsule, leaving the fans extremely overwhelmed. The members also narrated a few anecdotes which unfolded on the show during its 14-year long run. Have a look at a glimpse shared by one of the fans.

