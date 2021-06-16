DYK Kylie Jenner Had To Get Sewn Into Her NYC Dress At 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit?

Kylie Jenner made an appearance with her ex-beau and rapper Travis Scott at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit on June 15. The duo posed together for the paps with their daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner was spotted donning a dual-toned bodycon dress. Her dress was a black body-hugging strappy dress with hints of forest green to it. Kylie is known for her outfit picks and this time, the beauty mogul was interestingly sewn into her NYC dress.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a video where the actor is seen standing wearing her dress while two designers are seeing sewing her dress. Jenner's dress was complemented with a plunging neckline and a full zip closure in front. The outfits also had textured details all over. Kylie wore mesh green gloves and completed her look with clear pumps that had a green sole. For her glam, she opted for mascara-coated eyelashes, glossy nude lip colour, and beaming highlighter. Kylie added a 90s vibe to her hair by donning tight ringlets. Kylie Jenner's photos broke the internet as fans appreciated her look.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in NYC

Kylie accompanied her ex-beau Travis Scott at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit as he was about to get honoured at the ceremony. The duo walked the red carpet with their daughter Stormi. Travis extended gratitude to his wife and daughter as he accepted the award. In his acceptance speech, the artist admitted that he still loves his ex-girlfriend. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," Travis said at the end of his statement, referring to Kylie and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Travis, Kylie, and Stormi posed for photos together after arriving at The Rooftop at Pier 17. It was their first major red carpet event together since the couple split over two years ago. Kylie took to her Instagram stories to share a video of them posing for the cameras. Travis Scott donned a black tuxedo with a silver choker and Stormi was seen twinning with her father in a black dress. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram story.

Image Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram

