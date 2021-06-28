DYK Michele Morrone From '365 Days' Worked As A Gardener In 2018 Because He Was Broke?

Success might have come overnight for the sensual drama 365 Days' star Michele Morrone but it came after years of struggle personally and professionally. Now a billionaire, the actor had to work odd jobs in order to fend for himself before his massive stardom. Read more to know about Michele's life before his success and how he rose above it.

Michele Morrone worked as a gardener?

Michele Morrone was married to Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018 after which the actor fell into depression, according to the reports from Vizaca. After his divorce, he moved away from city life and worked as a gardener in a village with only 1000 inhabitants. The same reports suggested that the actor owned a horse and named him Iron.

Life before Michele Morrone debut

Acting being a passion since a young age, the actor studied in an acting school named Teatro Fraschini di Pavia. After the death of his father when he was merely 12, he worked odd jobs while also following his passion for acting by doing minor roles in theatres. To pay for his acting school, Michele had to work on a construction site, distributed flyers, and took on minion jobs.

After auditioning for movies and dramas, Michele Morrone debut on television was in Piergiorgio Seidita's Second Chance. After appearing in music videos, the actor acted in Il Tempo di una Sigaretta and E la Vita Continua, and several Italian series. However, Michele Morrone in 365 Days was a global hit and turned the Italian actor into a star overnight.

Michele Morrone in 365 Days

Released in 2020, the movie was based on Blanka Lipińska's erotica of the same name and was directed by Barbara Białowąs, and Tomasz Mandes. Portraying the role of Massimo Torricell, the success of the movie earned him a 3-year contract for three movies, completing the trilogy of the movie. Michele Morrone movies before his breakthrough were Who's the Beast, L'ultimo giorno del toro, and Bar Giuseppe. The actor will soon be seen in the sequel of 365 Days as he is currently shooting for the movie.

