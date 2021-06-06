DYK Olivia Rodrigo Made A Cameo Appearance In An Episode Of 'New Girl' Back In 2017?

The teen singing sensation and actor Olivia Rodrigo had appeared in the comedy show New Girl in an episode from 2017. While all the 7 seasons of New Girl are streaming on Netflix, the streaming giant uploaded Olivia Rodrigo's cameo compilation on YouTube. Before appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia had appeared in the 18th episode of the sixth season of New Girl titled 'Young Adult'.

A look at Olivia Rodrigo's cameo in New Girl

Olivia Rodrigo shared the screen space with New Girl's main cast members Zooey Deschanel who played Jessica Day and Jake Johnson who played Nick Miller. In the 'Young Adult' episode, Jessica recruits her roommate, author Nick to help her become a cool principal at school. Rodrigo played the role of Terrinea who is a young fan of Nick's novel 'The Pepperwood Chronicles'. Terrinea along with her two friends sit with Nick and Jessica to discuss Nick's book's impact on them. During their conversation, they discover that Nick and Jessica were actually roommates and Terrinea tells her that she went from "meh" to "sorta cool" to the "coolest ever".

Terrinea jokes they should skip class and go to drama club and dress up like an old man. The three friends name Jessica as PJ short of Principal Jess. While Jessica was happy that she got the 'cool' tag from students, it does not last long. She detains them because of missing the school assembly while meeting up with Nick on the campus. Jessica concludes that she does not want to be their enemy but she does not want to be their friend either. Terrinea and her friends later meet her during lunch and apologize by offering her a gift card from the coffee house nearby. However, when Terrinea says they have the "upmost" respect for her, Jessica figures out it was Nick who asked them to apologize since he was the only one who used that word instead of "utmost".

About Olivia Rodrigo's debut album

Olivia Rodrigo is currently revelling in the success of her debut album Sour which released on May 21, 2021. The album featured 11 alternate pop tracks which also include her previously released singles Drivers License, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U. The track Drivers License went on to become the biggest hit of all and charted to US Billboard Hot 100.

IMAGE: OLIVIA RODRIGO'S INSTAGRAM

