DYK Pamela Anderson Got Her Big Break After Appearing On Screen During A Football Match?

From gracing the covers of Playboy magazines to playing the iconic role of C.J Parker in Baywatch, Pamela Anderson was one of the leading ladies of Hollywood in the 90s. Touted as a sex symbol, the actress raised eyebrows as a teen because of her beauty and charm and this is what helped her get her breakthrough. It is not uncommon to hear bizarre stories about how celebrities were discovered, however, Anderson has a unique one to tell.

How was Pamela Anderson discovered?

Born in Canada, the 53-year-old actress moved to British Columbia, Vancouver soon after graduating High school. According to IMBS, while working as a fitness constructor, a 22-year-old Pamela went to B.C. Lions football game at BC Place Stadium with a couple of her friends. Wearing a fitted Labatt’s blue crop-top, the stadium camera was panned towards the young actress, and her image was shown on the big screen at the stadium.

This earned an uproar from the crowd and the actress was requested to be brought down on the field. Her brief appearance on the big screen brought a plethora of calls to the Labatt’s inquiring about the 'girl on the screen'. This instantly became a career-defining moment for the budding actress as she signed a contract with Labatt's beer to be a Blue zone girl. However, her fame did not stop there as the actress was approached by various commercials, and soon, she graced the cover of Playboy magazine in 1989.

More on Pamela Anderson's songs and shows

On the occasion of Pamela Anderson's birthday on the 1st of July, let's briefly take a look at Pamela Anderson's career. After her stint with Playboy magazine, the actress made her television debut in Home Improvement in 1991 and appeared in shows such as Days of Our Lives, Royal Rumble 1995, The Nanny, V.I.P., and Package Deal. Pamela Anderson's latest shows include The Hills: New Beginnings, Loose Women, and Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon.

Soon, the actress appeared on Baywatch in 1989 which earned her the nationwide title of a sex symbol. She sported in the iconic red bikini in this show. The actress also released music titled Live Long and Prosper, Who Knows, One Voice I Will Not Be Silent, and Avondmaal. Pamela Anderson's latest Instagram post announced her exit from social media.

IMAGE- PAMELA ANDERSON'S INSTAGRAM

