DYK Robert Downey Jr. Paid For Armie Hammer's 2021 Florida Rehab Stay? Here's All About It

Armie Hammer, who was seen in Netflix's Call Me By Your Name opposite Timothée Chalamet, was at a treatment program for 'drug, alcohol and sex issues' last year. Sources told Vanity Fair that the actor had reached out to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, to help him seek treatment for his personal issues. He also reportedly promised her that he would stay at the facility till he was healthy. On the other hand, it is now being reported that Robert Downey Jr stepped in to extend his support to the actor.

Robert Downey Jr. paid for Armie Hammer's 2021 Florida rehab stay?

According to the latest reports by People, a source informed the outlet that the Avengers: Endgame actor paid for a six-month Florida rehab stay for Hammer as the latter reportedly struggled with drug, alcohol, and sex issues. While reps for Robert Downey Jr did not react to the rumours, Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler told the outlet that he knows nothing about that matter.

Moreover, the insider told the outlet that Downey was ‘the pinnacle of when people in Hollywood are struggling’ while referring to the actor as ‘the beacon of someone who has overcome addiction.’ It was further mentioned that the actor almost plays a hero in real life and tries to be positive while helping other people. Stating further, the source mentioned that Robert Downey Jr sees the strength that sobriety has given him and his family life, work life and he just wanted to spread this message to other people, further adding how he had been a tremendous help to several people in Hollywood that people don't know about.

"He sees the strength that sobriety has given him and his family life and work life and he just wants to spread this message with other people, and it's not mutually exclusive to Armie. He's done this with a lot of people. He's been such a tremendous help for several people in Hollywood that people don't know about. He's really helped heal a lot of people,” the insider added.

The actor's attorney spoke to E! Online last year and revealed that Armie Hammer has left the facility and was 'doing great'. The actor was under investigation in March when a woman alleged that she was raped by him in 2017. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson mentioned that he was the main suspect in the case, which came to light in February this year. There were also several women who raised accusations against him for having cannibalistic fantasies and being emotionally abusive. These accusations were made by a woman named Effie Angelova, who mentioned these instances took place during their on-and-off four-year relationship. Hammer denied all the allegations against him, but it had an impact on his career and he was dropped from his agency, WME.

Image: AP