DYK Tom Holland Was Given A Fake Script By Russo Brothers Because Of His 'spoiler Habits'?

One of the most beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Spiderman's actor Tom Holland got himself a notorious reputation for spoiling his own movies. The English actor, on multiple occasions, found himself in hot waters after accidentally disclosing scenes and posters of unreleased movies on live telecasts. To tackle Tom's clumsiness, the Russo Brothers resorted to a fake script technique and kept the actor in dark about his own movies.

Tom Holland handed a fake script?

'With great powers, comes great responsibility', one of the most famous dialogues from the Spiderman franchise held true for the actor when his knack for 'letting out spoilers' got him a fake script by the MCU filmmakers. While talking to ComicBook, Director duo Russo Brothers revealed that Tom Holland received the fake script for Avengers: Infinity war. Not taking a chance with the biggest movie of the year, the Russo Brothers wrote a different script, ending, and plot for the young actor.

The saga was continued for the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, where Tom Holland was not the only one with a fake script. The duo also revealed that all the actors on the set received their lines and a general idea of their characters and fake scripts were made for the same. Calling Tom the 'nicest guy in the world', the Russo Brothers assured the fans that they did not hold any grudge against him.

Tom Holland spoiling Spider-Man's movies

Starting off his journey as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland became a favourite Peter Parker for fans around the world. In an interview, the actor disclosed the Spiderman death scene while on another occasion, he accidentally revealed his movie's poster during his live sessions with his fans. The young actor also announced his upcoming movies, accidentally, and spoiled several scenes from unreleased the Spider-Man movies.

However, some fans have come to love Tom Holland's penchant for spoiling his own movies as the actor has several videos dedicated for him on social media about the same. One of the most popular videos of Tom Holland giving out spoilers on Youtube has garnered over 25 million views. Tom Holland's movies in MCU include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, He is all set to star in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

