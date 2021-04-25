DYK Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Once Hosted The Noble Peace Prize Concert?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the most popular and loved couples from Hollywood. The couple has been married for over 20 years and has two kids, Jaden and Willow Smith together. But did you know that a couple once hosted the Noble Peace Prize Concert?. Get more Will Smith Trivia here.

The duo hosted the 16th annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert back on Dec. 11 2009 in Oslo, Norway. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in a statement given to the People about the event said that the opportunity they had received to recognize the laureate’s contributions to the world peace movement was definitely an awe-inspiring experience. The couple further added that they were both humbled and honoured to take part in the Nobel Peace Prize Concert and really looked forward to sharing the memorable evening with artists and humanitarians from across the globe. Read more such lesser-known facts as per IMDb about Hollywood actor Will Smith here.

1. During the late 1980's Will Smith gained popularity as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince.

2.The actor has been ranked as the most bankable star worldwide by Forbes and is the only actor to have featured in eight continuous films which grossed over $100 million in the United States box office, eleven continuous films which grossed over $150 million internationally, and eight back-to-back films which opened at the number one spot in the US box office tally.

3. His performance in the movies like Ali as the boxer Muhammad Ali and stockbroker Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

4. Smith met his wife Jada Pinkett Smith when Pinkett auditioned for a role as Smith's character's girlfriend for the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Some of Will Smith's movies include Where the Day Takes You, Six Degrees of Separation, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Wild Wild West, Men in Black series, The Pursuit of Happyness, Suicide Squad, Bad Boys for Life, Independence Day and Hitch.

