DYK Will Smith Has A Running Catchphrase That He Used In Most Of His Movies?

Hollywood actor Will Smith has given various memorable performances and has featured in various commercial and critically successful movies. The actor also had a decent career in music before he took up acting. Even though the actor has featured in movies of different genres he has managed to tie his movies together with a signature catchphrase. Read here to know more about such interesting Will Smith trivia.

Will Smith's interesting catchphrase

Will Smith's breakthrough role was tied to his then-successful music career when he became the lead character in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which was based on his real-life stage name of The Fresh Prince. Since then, the actor has managed to win the hearts and capture fans across all different genres in his wide-ranging acting career. It turns out that even though he’s been in a wildly diverse spectrum of films, the Pursuit Of Happyness actor has managed to bring his movies together with a signature catchphrase. Very much like veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous “I’ll be back” line, Will Smith’s iconic phrase is both parts of the plot and a running joke for his true fans, which the actor uses from project to project. The actor's phrase is “Aw, hell no!” and he has successfully achieved to slip it into several parts across different movies. More interesting Will Smith trivia here.

1. Before taking up a career in acting, Smith had a decent music career as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince. He was a part of a group DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The duo even won two Grammy Award for their songs Parents Just Don't Understand and Summertime.

2. As per IMDb, Will Smith was hesitant to take up his role in the superhit Sci-fi movie Men In Black because he had just done an alien movie, Independence Day. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith convinced him to take up the role. The movie went on and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

3. For his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali and stockbroker Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

Few of the popular Will Smith's movies include Six Degrees of Separation, I, Robot, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Hancock, Hitch, and Suicide Squad.

Source: Will Smith's Instagram