DYK Will Smith Memorized Lines Of All Cast Members From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a sitcom television series starring Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself. Created by Andy and Susan Borowitz, it aired from 1990 to 1996 with six seasons consisting of 148 episodes. The show was Smith’s first major acting role. Reportedly, the actor used to memorize not only his but also his co-stars’ dialogues for the show.

According to the Showbiz CheatSheet, Will Smith put extra effort into his performance in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as it was his first acting credit. He had to get used to the skill of remembering lines and cues to say them. The actor committed to the script in such a way that he didn’t only learn his dialogues but also memorized everyone’s lines. In this way, he would know exactly when he had to deliver his dialogue.

Fans who pay close attention to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can see this unique trick of Will Smith. In the first few episodes of the series, he can be seen on-screen mouthing several of his co-stars’ lines. Smith even mumbles them to himself at times just to keep himself on track of the scene. It depicts the actor’s dedication to the show which eventually earned him popularity.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has Will Smith as a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia. He is sent to move in with his rich uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion, following his fight at the local playground in his neighbourhood. However, time and again his lifestyle clashes with that of his upper-class relatives.

The show also features James Avery, Janet Hubert, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, and Ross Bagley. It has completed 30 years in 2020 and a special reunion episode bringing back the original cast was premiered on HBO Max on November 18, 2020. The sitcom was developed by Benny Medina and Jeff Pollack. The running time of each episode is around 22 minutes.

