DYK Will Smith Met Michael Jackson Purely Out Of Luck; Smith Narrates The Story

Fresh Prince of Belâ€‘Air actor Will Smith narrated the whole story of the only time he got to meet his idol Michael Jackson. The 52-year-old was eager to meet Jackson at an award but failed to do so only for a chance to appear out of nowhere. Will Smith shared the story of the fun meeting on his official Youtube video.

Will Smith's meeting with Michael Jackson

The actor was at an award show when he realised that the time was slipping away and he still did not get the chance to meet his idol, Michael Jackson. When the moment came to meet the legendary artist, Will was shoved by his security in a utility closet due to a security alert at the award show. In the closet when Will was trying to figure out the situation, a small 'Hey' was heard from behind the closet that startled the actor.

Hilariously narrating the story, Smith continued saying that he could not believe that he was with Micheal Jackson in a utility closet. The singer started asking Will about comic books which Will Smith had to lie about knowing. The duo chatted for a few minutes when suddenly Smith was again shoved by Michael's security. Will Smith recalled Micheal waving him a small bye while leaving. The actor thanked Suge Knight for making that meeting possible.

Will Smith trivia

The veteran actor has a career in Hollywood spanning over 40 years. Will Smith's movies and shows like The Fresh Prince of Belâ€‘Air, The Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin, and Bad Boys For Life have contributed to his success in Hollywood while his Youtube channel and online presence are contributing to his recent success. Here is a general Will Smith trivia to know more about the actor.

1. In 1998, Will Smith was in the 50 most beautiful people in the world list by People Magazine.

2. Will Smith was nominated for Academy Award making him the first hip-hop artist to do so.

3. Will Smith has a Guinness World Record to his name for making the most public appearances in 12 hours.

4. Will Smith also holds the record for the most Kid's choice awards with six wins.

5. With his massive success in acting and music, he became a millionaire before the age of 20.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo Pic Credit: Will Smith & Michael Jackson Instagram.