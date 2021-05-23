DYK Will Smith, Tom Hanks And Johnny Depp Almost Featured In 'Triple Frontier'?

Before the action movie, Triple Frontier was released in 2019, it had been in the works for nearly a decade and had gone through various A-list actors that dropped out of the project over the years. The movie stars Oscar Isaac as a special military advisor who appoints his retired special forces buddies to travel down to Columbia and steal millions of dollars from a drug lord. Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, and Garrett Hedlund featured in prominent roles, as the film takes an interesting, dark look at the power of greed. But did you know that Will Smith, Tom Hanks and Johnny Depp almost featured in the movie?

As per IMDb, Tom Hanks officially signed the movie back in 2010, but later dropped out of it. Johnny Depp was also in talks to star in the movie but couldn't sign as he was already shooting for the movie Dark Shadows. Actor Will Smith was also approached to star as one of the main leads but couldn't get on board due to scheduling conflicts with Collateral Beauty. Apart from these actors Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum dropped out after disagreements with the rewritten script. Also, one of the lead actors Charlie Hunnam left the project but rejoined later on.

Will Smith gained popularity for his role on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran for six seasons until 1996. Smith was then seen in the movie Six Degrees of Separation (1993) and the action film Bad Boys (1995) in which he featured opposite Martin Lawrence. The latter went on to become a commercial success. Since then Will Smith has featured in various commercial and critically successful movies. For his performances in movies as boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali and stockbroker Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor. Some of the popular Will Smith's movies include Independence Day, Men in Black series, Wild Wild West, Suicide Squad, I Am Legend, Hancock and Hitch.

