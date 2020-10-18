Will Smith Was Considered For The Role Of John Smith In Mr And Mrs Smith, Did You Know?

Will Smith is a popular American actor and producer who is well-known for his amazing acting skills in his movies. Not many of his fans know that he was considered for the lead role in the 2005 film, Mr & Mrs Smith. He was considered to essay the role of John Smith in the movie but later Brad Pitt was cast in the movie.

Will Smith trivia: He was one of the choices for Mr & Mrs Smith

According to a report by the NY Post, Brad Pitt was not the first choice for the role of John Smith in the movie, Mr. & Mrs Smith. Earlier, the makers were thinking about casting either Will Smith or Johnny Depp for this role as they were unsure whether Brad Pitt would sign on for this role. Later, Brad agreed to essay the role of John Smith in the movie.

The makers were even dicey about the casting of Jane Smith. They had considered Catherine Zeta-Jones for the role of Mrs Smith but later, Angelina Jolie was chosen to play Jane Smith opposite Brad Pitt. The report also said that Brad Pitt had left the project after Nicole Kidman dropped out. He returned when Angelina Jolie was finalised as the female lead.

The movie Mr. & Mrs Smith is an American action-comedy released in 2005. After considering various other actors for the lead roles, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie portrayed the roles of Mr and Mrs Smith in the movie.

Will Smith’s movies

Will Smith is considered to be one of the powerful actors in Hollywood. He has been a vital part of several successful projects and won many awards for his spectacular performances in movies, shows and albums. Some of his finest movies as an actor include the Men in Black series, Independence Day, the Bad Boys series, The Pursuit of Happyness, Ali, Suicide Squad, Aladdin, to name a few.

He has also been a successful producer of several movies. The list includes movies namely Showtime, Saving Face, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock, The Karate Kid, Annie, Bad Boys for Life, to name a few. King Richard and Life in a Year are two of the upcoming movies of Will Smith. King Richard is slated to release in 2021.

