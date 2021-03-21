DYK Will Smith Was Placed 5th In The '50 Smartest People In Hollywood' List?

Bagging some of the most renowned awards, Hollywood actor Will Smith is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the West. He started his career in the late 1980s and was known to be a modest rapper. Later, he gained immense popularity when he starred in a television series that ran for 6 long years. Soon, Will Smith went on to star in Hollywood movies and the rest is history. But did you know that Will Smith was ranked number 5 in the 50 Smartest people in Hollywood list?

Will Smith trivia and other unknown facts

As reported by IMDb, back in 2007, EW released an article in which they listed down a list of actors who were known to be the smartest people in Hollywood. Actor Will Smith ranked number 5 amongst the 50 other celebrities. The list was made on the basis of a few things. The actor who made it to the list not only had to be smart in general but smart to be leading the industry forward. The list was not based on the IQ of a person but encompassed books smart, street smart, a financial genius and also emotional intelligence. The Hollywood celebrity who made it to the top of the list was Writer, Director and Producer Judd Apatow. The list followed Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Ari Emanuel.

Will Smith has also ranked 30 on VH1’s 50 Greatest Hip Hop Artists along with DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. He had also ranked 29 on VH1’s Sexiest Artists. According to Forbes, back in December 2007, for each dollar Will Smith got paid, his movies averaged $10 of gross income. In 2004, his net worth was estimated to be $188 million and was known to be a billionaire, even before the age of 20.

On the work front, Will Smith will be seen in an upcoming biographical drama titled King Richard. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film will star Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott along with Will Smith. The film is based on the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.