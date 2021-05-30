DYK Will Smith's Fantasy-drama 'Collateral Beauty' Initially Cast Hugh Jackman As Lead?

Directed by David Frankel, fantasy-drama Collateral Beauty did not only do wonders at the box office but won several noted accolades for its such as Hollywood Film Awards. Starring Will Smith along with other esteemed actors like Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, and Michael Peña, the movie was released in the year 2016 by Warner Bros. Surrounding many controversies regarding their cast, find out which notable actor was replaced by Will Smith to play the lead.

Will Smith replaced Hugh Jackman?

As per the reports from The Wrap, Hugh Jackman was all set to play the role of Howard Inlet in Collateral Beauty opposite Rooney Mara. On the other hand, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, famous for his movies like American Horror Story: Coven and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, was roped in to direct the movie. However, in 2015 reports from Variety broke the news of Hugh Jackman backing out of the project.

Due to his commitment to the Logan film by 20th Century Fox, the 52-year-old exited the project. Later, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was in talks to lead the movie. Reports from Deadline in August surfaced suggesting The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air actor Will Smith replaced Hugh Jackman to play the role of the protagonist in Collateral Beauty.

Will Smith's movies and projects

The 52-year-old actor is considered one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood with a number of movies to his name. The Academy Award-winning actor is known for movies such as I Am Legend, Suicide Squad, Concussion, and Hancock. Will Smith is currently active on social media by uploading interactive content on Youtube and has amassed several million followers.

More in Will Smith news

The veteran actor is recently making headlines after confessing on social media that his body is in the 'worst shape of his life'. Uploading several videos about the same, the actor was seen taking up the challenge to transform his body and get back in shape again. The actor can be seen sweating it out in the gym as recently he took to his Instagram to document his journey.

