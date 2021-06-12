DYK Will Smith's Post-apocalyptic Movie 'After Earth' Was Vastly Re-edited?

After Earth is a post-apocalyptic action film which was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who co-wrote it with Gary Whitta, based on an original story idea by Will Smith. It was the second time Jaden Will Smith appeared on screen together as father and son after their critically acclaimed movie The Pursuit of Happyness. Even though the movie was highly anticipated and was made on a huge budget the movie received negative reviews from the critics. Also, did you know that the majority of the film was re-edited before its final cut?

Will Smith's After Earth was highly edited?

The original cut of the movie focused more on the origin story of the Nova Prime, the S'krell alien race that attempted to take Earth over with their monsters Ursas. The original cut also provided more backstory related to the decline of Earth. However, the movie was largely re-edited after performing poorly at test screenings, and any actors that were playing the role of Nova Primates were either reduced to extras or cut out entirely from the final cut. The deleted footage was never released as director M. Night Shyamalan was satisfied with the theatrical cut.

Will Smith weight-loss journey

Will Smith in a span of few days has shared his weight loss story through his Instagram. A few days back the actor took to his Instagram and shared a shirtless photo of himself. While sharing the photo Smith wrote that he was in the worst shape of his life. Smith in another post shared that he would be working towards his goal of losing weight and getting back in shape. Smith wrote " "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma gets in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!". The actor recently shared a video in which he was seen working out to shed his extra weight. Take a look at the video below.

On the work front, Will Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama movie, King Richard. The movie is based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of star tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Smith will be seen portraying the role of Richard Williams while actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the role of Venus and Serena Williams respectively.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AFTER EARTH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.