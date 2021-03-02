Dylan Farrow Asks Fans To Watch New Episode Of 'Allen V. Farrow' With 'empathy'

On February 28, 2021, the second episode of Allen v. Farrow, about Woody Allen's sexual misconduct and harassment on Daylan Farrow was aired on HBO. The series explored sexual harassment claims made by Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who was seven years old at the time the alleged abuse took place. Dylan went on Twitter posted a lengthy statement asking viewers to watch the episode with “empathy, compassion and an open mind.” It follows Allen's custody struggle with his ex-wife Mia Farrow, his marriage to her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who was 35 years his junior, and the events that followed.

Also Read: Woody Allen Responds To 'Allen V. Farrow' Series & Daughter Dylan Farrow's Allegations

Dylan's Statement

A home video of a 7-year-old Farrow — who is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen — documenting accusations of sexual harassment by Allen to her mother will be included in the show. Dylan Farrow says she's “losing sleep and overcome with anxiety” over the "Allen v. Farrow" episode in her statement, and she explains her justification for allowing the video to be aired on television.

Also Read: Ronan Farrow Is 'proud' Of Sister Dylan Farrow On The Day Of 'Allen V. Farrow' Premiere

Dylan Farrow wrote, "Deciding to allow this tape to be publicly viewed in this way has not been easy. I had avoided watching it until now. For a long time, it had been tucked away in a wardrobe. I'm scared. I've been put to rest. I almost didn't give it to the filmmakers because I'm afraid of being nervous in front of others. Part of my purpose in enabling her to now talk is also to try to find some healing for me and my childhood self.”

Also Read: How To Watch 'Allen Vs Farrow'? The Woody Allen Sexual Assault Docuseries Released

Dylan wrote about placing her younger self in the spotlight, "It's an attempt to make them whole again, to bring healing and closure to their lives”. She further added, if you watch this video, I sincerely hope you do so with empathy, compassion, and an open mind and heart, rather than using it as an excuse to strike, turn away, ridicule, mock; or to further shun “Little Dylan” and, in doing so, shame and silence the millions of abused children around the world today. This is the most fragile component of my personality.

Also Read: Woody Allen's Stepdaughter Dylan Opens Up On People Defending Stepdad In Molestation Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.