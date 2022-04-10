Dylan Meyer's Birthday Post For Kristen Stewart's Birthday Is All Things Cute; Take A Look

Kristen Stweart rang into her 32nd birthday on April 9, 2022. Warm birthday wishes were showered on the Academy Award nominee by her friends and fans ever since midnight. However, the most adorable wish came from her fiancee Dylan Meyer, who not only penned praises for Stewart but also dropped a cute picture of them from the latter's birthday celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dylan Meyer shared an adorable picture from Kristen Stewart's birthday celebration. The picture featured Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer sharing a kiss and a giant cake in front of them. Sharing the photo, Meyer showered her love for Stewart and complimented her. She wrote, "Another one around the sun and you’re out here getting flyer every year. Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know as they say in the toons, 'awooga.'" The couple's adorable picture received immense love from their fans. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton, sent warm wishes to the couple.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's engagement

While Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer did not announce their engagement officially, the Spencer star did talk about how Meyer proposed to her. Back in November 2021, Kristen Stewart appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed she will soon tie the knot with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. She revealed how she carved out how she wanted to be proposed to in her mind and mentioned how Meyer "nailed it." She said she did not have a specific proposal in her mind as in a relationship with two women, one "never knows who's going to fulfil what weird role thing."

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were first spotted together in August 2019. However, they kept their relationship a secret for over a few months and made it official in October 2019. Meyer made their relationship Instagram official via an adorable post. On October 27, 2019, Dylan Meyer shared a monochrome polaroid photo that saw the two of them kissing. In the caption, she wrote, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police." Back in 2019 also, Kristen Stewart expressed her wish to propose to Dylan Meyer but she wanted to be reasonable about it.

