Actor Dylan O'Brien catapulted to fame in his debut series Teen Wolf where he played the role of Stiles Stilinski. Being the only human amongst a bunch of supernatural shape-shifting teenagers, hunters and monsters, the actor had won over the hearts of many and quickly became a household name for his quirky yet charming persona. Although the MTV series ended in 2017, its popularity is still seen on social media.

O'Brien is also no stranger to the love and support he receives for his role today. After Paramount Plus announced the upcoming venture, Teen Wolf The Movie last month with a majority of the original cast returning, fans were excited to witness Stilinski's iconic shenanigans. However, in a disappointing turn of turns, Dylan O'Brien decided to not return to the movie revival.

Why is Dylan O'Brien not in Teen Wolf The Movie?

In an interview with Variety, the 30-year-old actor revealed the reason behind deciding to not return to the revival film of the popular teen show by admitting that it was a 'difficult decision' and 'a lot went into it'. He talked about how the show was very 'dear' to him as ''It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me,'' He further added that he tried to make things work but eventually, he decided to let go of the venture.

The actor said, ''It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there.”

Nevertheless, the actor appeared excited about the upcoming venture as he said, ''I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out,''. He further reiterated his stance on the film by wishing them luck and concluding, ''I’m not going to be in it.” Teen Wolf The Movie will include the original cast like actors Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby and more.

