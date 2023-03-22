Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Are Engaged After Dating For 5 Years? Here's What To Know

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged after dating each other for five years. According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the couple "can't wait to start a new chapter together." They began dating in 2018.

The news of their engagement came soon after Dylan and Barbara were snapped at the Mammoth Film Festival in early March. As per the source, the couple has been showing off their rings to people and is really happy. "Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off their rings to people and are so happy. They are always in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they are even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin sparked engagement rumours

In early March, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin sparked engagement rumours. They attended the Mammoth Film Festival. The Hungarian supermodel was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger. When the photographers asked the couple about it, they refused to comment on it. While it seems that Dylan and Barbara are engaged, there has been no official confirmation from them yet.

About Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been dating since 2018. Their love story began after the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum slid into Barbara's DMs. The actor said that he texted her and asked her to hang out with him. He also shared that he dropped his number but the model didn't reply for six months.

Furthermore, Dylan stated that they soon became close and started dating after Barbara texted him. In an interview with W magazine, the couple shared that they moved in together months after they got into a relationship.