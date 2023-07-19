Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding In Hungary

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially married. The couple tied the knot on July 15. A week after their secret wedding in Hungary, they shared their wedding photos on social media.

3 things you need to know

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin began dating in 2018.

After being in a relationship for almost five years, they got engaged last year.

Their intimate wedding ceremony photos were leaked online.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin's wed in Hungary

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony in latter's home country, Hungary. The couple chose her parents' property, Harlekin Birtok, as the venue.

Originally planned as a small affair, they revealed that the guest list expanded to 115 attendees. Barbara said that they wanted to include all the close friends and family members and share this special moment with everyone they care about. Dylan shared the wedding photos on Instagram.

(Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin dated for more than five years before marrying)

(Zack and Barbara shared their first dance as man and wife)

For the occasion, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star opted for a black tuxedo and Barbara wore a white bridal gown.

Dylan's twin brother, Cole Sprouse, proudly took on the role of the best man. One of Barbara's bridesmaids was Ari Fournier. She is currently dating Cole Sprouse. While the couple cherished their intimate wedding in Hungary, they shared that they are also planning a bigger wedding ceremony in California later.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin exchange rings

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin confirmed their engagement last month in an interview with V magazine. However, they got engaged in September 2022, but they chose to keep it private until they were ready to make the news public.

(Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin exchanged wedding vows after almost 5 years of relationship | Image: Dylan Sprouse/Instagram)

Earlier, Barbara expressed her excitement about showcasing her Hungarian heritage during the wedding. She looked forward to introducing her guests to the places she grew up and the cultural aspects that hold a special place in her heart. She said that having a wedding in Hungary was particularly important to her. She jokingly stated that her parents would have killed her if she didn't have a wedding in her homeland.