Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin's Leaked Wedding Photos Confirm Couple's Secret Union

Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin reportedly married last week in Hungary. Photos from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media now and show the couple walking down the aisle, dressed for the occasion.

Dylan Sprouse is a Disney alum, most popular for his role in Sweet Life of Zack and Cody.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan said I Do in a secret ceremony in Hungary.

The longtime couple got married a few weeks are getting officially engaged.

While it was reported that Dylan and Barbara got married last week in the presence of friends and family members in Hungary. Now, leaked photos from the time have all but confirmed that they are a man and wife. In the photos, the couple was seen walking down the aisle, arm-in-arm.

(Dylan and Barbara were in a longtime relationship before getting engaged a month back | Image: Twitter)

Dylan was dressed in a black tux and Barbara looked beautiful in a white satin gown and a veil. In one of the photos, Dyaln's brother Cole Sprouse, who was the best man at the wedding, was seen at the alter as the bride and the groom made an exit with flowers in hand.

