Earl Cameron's Death: Celebs React To The British Actor's Demise, Call Him 'legendary'

British actor Earl Cameron passed away at the age of 102 on July 3 2020. The actor was said to be surrounded by his wife and his family when he peacefully passed away on Friday. Earl Cameron began his career in acting as a theatre artist and rose to fame after his first film Pool of London that released in 1951. Several celebrities took to Twitter to pay their condolences to the late actor. Here are some actors who paid a tribute to Earl Cameron through social media.

Celebrities react to Earl Cameron’s death

Matthew Bourne

RIP Earl Cameron who has died aged 102! Sad that we didn’t see more opportunities given to this fine actor during his long career... but a groundbreaker certainly and a great legacy to celebrate today! #EarlCameron #BlackActorsMatter pic.twitter.com/A0rPPBEpsI — Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) July 4, 2020

Popular Director and Choreographer Matthew Bourne tweeted that Earl Cameron was not given many opportunities in his long career. He added that all of the legendary actor’s performances were groundbreaking. He also wrote that the great actor's legacy will continue to live for years.

Benjamin Cook

RIP Earl Cameron, who's died at 102. 'Britain's first Black film star'. A pioneering actor, and an absolute gent.



I was honoured to interview Earl in 2017, a few months after his 100th birthday. I hope @DWMtweets won't mind me posting the full interview here.👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YBjVnd1Cnh — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) July 4, 2020

Celebrity Benjamin Cook also shared a few images from his interview with Earl Cameron. He shared that he was honoured to interview the late actor in 2017. Calling him the first ‘Black Star of Britain’, he called Earl Cameron a pioneering actor and a gem.

Ava DuVernay

Earl Cameron. A British screen legend who has returned home at the age of 102.



To learn more about him, enjoy Simon Frederick’s THEY’VE GOTTA HAVE US, a doc series on Black cinema history distributed by @ARRAYNow.



Mr. Cameron left much beauty for us. pic.twitter.com/PXHMpcGrJr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2020

Ava DuVernay, an American Filmmaker also tweeted about Earl Cameron on her Twitter account. She wrote that the British Screen legend had returned home at the age of 102. Sharing a few of his notable works, she wrote that the actor left much beauty for us.

Floella Benjamin

Earl Cameron was a natural born performer who made every role his own. His legacy with live on as he has paved the way and passed on the creative baton to others #RIP ❤️ #EarlCameron https://t.co/OYai03tU4g — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) July 4, 2020

A British actor Floella Benjamin also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. She wrote that Earl Cameron was a natural-born performer who made every role his own. She also wrote that his legacy continues to live, and he has passed on his creative baton to others.

Ray Fearon

Myself and the Great Earl Cameron on his 100th Birthday unveiling a plaque to Ira Aldridge in Coventry. RIP Great Sir. Thank you For paving a way for us here!❤ pic.twitter.com/8tiGTjQXCr — ray fearon (@ray_fearon) July 4, 2020

Another popular British actor Ray Fearon also paid his tribute to Earl Cameron. He shared a picture with the late actor that he clicked on the latter’s 100th birthday. Thanking the latter for his contribution, he paid his tribute to the late actor through twitter. Ray Fearon is popular for playing garage mechanic Nathan Harding on ITV's long-running soap opera Coronation Street.

