Ed Asner, Most Decorated Male Actor In Emmy's History, Passes Away At 91; Family Pens Note

Veteran actor Ed Asner, who attained popularity for the role of Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, breathed his last on Sunday. He was 91. The news was confirmed by his family and representative.

Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner passes away at 91

Asner's representative confirmed the news to AP. The official Twitter handle of the actor posted a note from his family. They stated that they were sorry to inform the passing of their 'beloved patriarch' on Sunday morning 'peacefully.'

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel", they wrote. They added, 'Goodnight dad' with a kiss on his head and expressed their love for him.

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner had worked in over 300 ventures across his career. Asner, who had started out as a football lineman, was known for his burly physique. He was particularly active during the '70s and the '80s.

He had arrived in Hollywood in 1961 for an episode of the Naked City and then starred in El Dorado, opposite John Wayne; and Elvis Presley ventures like Kid Galahad and Change of Habit.

Since the turn of the century, his known ventures were as a Santa Clause in the 2003 movie Elf, as well as the voice of the elderly character in the 2009 movie, Up. Among his other ventures was an appearance in an episode of CSI: NY and in 2011, in Working Class and Michael, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Glades and a guest appearance on season 6 of The Good Wife were other notable ventures. His last appearance was as James Staghorne Sr. on Briarpatch.

However, it was the role of a newspaper editor Lou Grant, which he enacted first in the The MaryTyler Moore Show for seven seasons and then in the drama Lou Grant for five years that won him immense popularity.

He was the most decorated male artist in the history of Emmy Awards, bagging seven trophies in all. Out of them, he had won 5 Emmys for the character of Lou Grant, three as Best Supporting Actor for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and two as Lead Actor in a Dramatic Television Series in Lou Grant.

He also bagged Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Performance in a TV series Emmy award for Rich Man, Poor Man and Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in a TV series for Roots.

He also served as the Screen Actors Guild President in the 80s which faced controversies.