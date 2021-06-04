Ed Sheeran And Courtney Cox To Collaborate On A Music Video? Sheeran Teases New Music

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are working their magic. Sheeran shared an Instagram post of himself and Cox working during a jam session. The two artists are sitting elbow to elbow in the video, Sheeran strumming his guitar and singing while Cox takes the piano. The singer of Shape of You cryptically tagged the photo, "June 25," implying a release date. It's not the first occasion Sheeran and Cox have collaborated. They reprised Monica (Cox) and Ross' (David Schwimmer) legendary dance number from Friends earlier this month. Now the video that sees the two of them playing in complete harmony has the Internet going berserk as to what it was they were implying.

Ed Sheeran's latest to include Courteney Cox?

While the video begins with Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox completely focused on their music, it ends with the two of them giving a glimpse into the friendship that they share. They both look at each other and laugh as though enjoying an inside joke at the end of the video clip. While everyone is familiar with Sheeran’s musical skills, it is Courtney Cox’s harmonizing on the piano that comes as a bit of a shock. No one knew that that actor was musically gifted. All of it is very exciting leaving fans asking if the two were actually going to release something together.

Ed Sheeran’s Instagram followers asked him what exactly was going on in the comments. Most people commented asking what he meant by his cryptic caption and if that meant that the two would be doing something together soon. Others said they did not care what was coming but they in for whatever it was. Yet others expressed their enthusiasm and excitement on what this could mean. People also said that after Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox’s Friends dance routine, they were on board for whatever the two were cooking. The post garnered a lot of attention and got 2.6 million views and over six thousand comments on Instagram.

What many people may not know is that Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox are close family friends. As per Variety, whenever Sheeran visits LA, he stays with Cox. Cox’s fiancé Johnny was introduced to her by Ed Sheeran. Their families are extremely close.

IMAGE: ED SHEERAN'S INSTAGRAM

