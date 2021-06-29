Ed Sheeran Opens Up On Friendship With Courteney Cox, Reveals Details About 'mask Prank'

Ed Sheeran recently discussed his friendship with Friends star, Courteney Cox and a hilarious prank he plays on her every time he visits her house. Ed and Courteney have been setting major BFF goals on Instagram for a while now. The two even performed Cox's iconic dance performance called 'The Routine' from her Friends days.

Ed Sheeran was recently a guest on The Late Late Show on June 28, where host James Corden asked the Photograph singer about crashing with close friend Courteney Cox, whenever he visits Los Angeles. The singer explained how a mutual friend had introduced the two of them, the two had become quite close. He also mentioned how he had a lot of fun staying at her house and ordering unexpected items online.

The I See Fire singer went on to then explain how it all began. Sheeran mentioned how Courteney once proudly told him she could buy anything she wants from her Alexa device. The singer then mentioned how he then decided to order an "S&M leather gimp mask". While speaking about how it happened he said:

So, she walks out the room, and I go, 'Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask'. Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that,' and leaves it on Courteney's bed. And Courteney comes up, and she's like, 'Where did this come from?'

Sheeran then continued the story mentioning how the pranks then began, saying:

Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask. And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well.

