Ed Sheeran Reveals His Baby Daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran's Godfather

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl last September. The Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram to announce the good news with his fans. In the lengthy post, he also informed his fans that his daughter has been named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Recently, Ed Sheeran has revealed the name of Lyra’s godfather’s name.

Ed Sheeran's baby’s godfather revealed

In an interview with The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Ed Sheeran revealed that FRIENDS star Courteney Cox’s partner Johnny McDaid is his daughter Lyra’s godfather. He went on to add that he was the one who introduced Courteney and David nine years ago. Ed revealed that Courteney had invited him to her house once and he kept ‘going round’. The next time, he brought David with him to Cox’s house and he did not come home the next day.

Ed Sheeran opens up about his daughter’s middle name

The singer also opened up about Lyra’s middle name, Antarctica, and said that this name is something and his wife wanted to have in her name. He also acknowledged that people tend to think that it is a ‘weird’ name. He further said that the name is less about ‘where she was made’ and he just wants it to have ‘a connection’. Sheeran also joked that when his daughter will see this interview in the future and will think of it as ‘eww’. ‘

The Shape Of You singer took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of a pair of little socks to announce the arrival of his munchkin. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

Ed Sheeran's songs

Some of the most popular songs by Ed Sheeran are Shape Of You which has 5.3 billion views on YouTube, Perfect has 2.8 billion views and Thinking Out Loud has 3.2 billion views on the video-sharing platform. On June 25, he released a new single titled Bad Habits. He has donned a vampire’s avatar in the music video of the track.

Image: ED SHEERAN’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.