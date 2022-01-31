Ed Sheeran Roped In For British Action-comedy Flick 'Sumotherhood' Alongside Danny Sapani

Apart from being a world-class singer, Ed Sheeran has often proved that he has skill as an actor as well, and will now do so in an all-new action-comedy film. According to a report by ScreenRant, the singer has been roped in to take on a role in an upcoming British film titled Sumotherhood. He will share the screen with actors including Danny Sapani, Jennifer Saunders and others.

The singer known for his hit numbers including Shape of You, Perfect, Shivers and many more songs will soon take on a role on screen yet again. He will be seen in Sumotherhood alongside Danny Sapani of Black Panther fame, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz, London Hughes, Kevin Bishop, Leomie Anderson and others. Jazzie Zonzolo, Eddie Kadi and Richie Campbell will also play pivotal roles in the film. The film is set to begin production in East London in February 2022, and fans await an official confirmation from the actors and filmmaker about the project.

The film will mark Adam Deacon's return to filmmaking after a long hiatus. He recently had a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter and mentioned that the project would be a 'celebration' of the variety of life in East London. He said, "We are so excited that this incredible cast are joining the project bringing these wacky and crazy characters to life. More than ever, we are celebrating the variety of life in East London in 2022. Both darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate.”

This will not be the first time Ed Sheeran will be seen showcasing his acting chops. He was also seen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones and became the talk of the town after his appearance in the hit show. He was also seen in the musical comedy titled Yesterday, which also saw Himesh Patel, Lily James and others in lead roles. He also played a role in the popular Netflix film Red Notice, which saw Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos