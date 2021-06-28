Ed Sheeran Speaks Up On Fatherhood; Says His 'excess' Lifestyle Changed A Lot

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran welcomed a baby girl with his wife Cherry Seaborn last September. The Perfect singer has been over the moon ever since and has been vocal about his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Recently, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father.

In a recent media interaction, Ed Sheeran opened up to speak about his lifestyle after welcoming his daughter. Speaking about the change, the singer said that his lifestyle has completely shifted. He revealed that he is now getting up at 6 am and earlier than that, whereas he used to sleep at the time. The artist confessed that he used to do everything in excess which he is now controlling.

Giving some examples of his past lifestyle, the artist spoke about how he used to order everything he fancied at a restaurant. According to him, he is now controlling himself. He said that he dropped his ‘excess’ lifestyle to be with his wife during her pregnancy. Sheeran also confessed that he had 'certain expectations' going into fatherhood, as he was told it is the best thing to happen to the couple.

Ed Sheeran's daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

The Shape of You singer had earlier in an interview opened up about Lyra’s middle name, Antarctica. He revealed that the name was something his wife wanted to have in her name. He acknowledged that people thought of it as a ‘weird’ name and said that the name is less about ‘where she was made’ and more about a certain ‘connection’. The singer had first taken to his Instagram handle to share a photo of a pair of little socks to announce the arrival of his munchkin.

Ed Sheeran's songs

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits dropped on June 25 and has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube till now. The video was a bit of the artist's style as he was seen donning a vampire’s role in the music video. Ed Sheeran's songs include Shape Of You which has 5.3 billion views, Perfect with 2.8 billion views and Thinking Out Loud with 3.2 billion views online.

IMAGE: ED SHEERAN'S INSTAGRAM

