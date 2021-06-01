Ed Sheeran Talks About 'staying Fit' Amidst The Pandemic, Says, 'It Just Happened'

With the ongoing pandemic, various celebrities are spending their time to stay as fit as they can. Recently, singer Ed Sheeran appeared in an interview and talked about his health and how he has decided to stay fit during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talked about how he has been feeling lately.

Ed Sheeran talks about his health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Talking to BBC Radio 1, Ed revealed that it is the first time that he has been really healthy and he has stopped all the bad habit stuff in his life. He has started exercising every day and doesn't eat takeaway foods like he used to do earlier. The singer revealed that earlier he used to eat takeaway food every single day. Furthermore, the singer explained that he shifted his focus to his health after his last tour and said that it just happened that he shifted his focus because after the last tour he wasn't eating chicken wings or two bottles of wine a night.

The Shape of You singer also talked about his role in the 2019 movie Yesterday. He revealed that he wasn't a part of the movie initially and that Chris Martin and Harry Styles were asked before him. After both, the singers said "No", the director approached him for the role. Talking about the film, the singer said that Yesterday was funny because Richard Curtis wrote it and that he belongs from Suffolk and knew the singer and his wife. He continued that if people watch the movie they will see that the story is about a bloke who got really famous around the world and it was really a bit unbelievable. He added that the character also belongs from Suffolk and so does he, which made him feel that the movie was written about him.

Directed by Danny Boyle, Yesterday cast includes Lily James, Joel Fry, Kate McKinnon, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, Sophia Di Martino, among others. The screenplay is by Richard Curtis, from a story by him and Jack Barth. The movie received mostly positive reviews from the audience.

IMAGE: Ed Sheeran's Instagram

