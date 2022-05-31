Ed Sheeran To Perform At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee; Bollywood Songs To Feature

Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee ceremony this year will witness pop icon Ed Sheeran performing a musical tribute to the monarch and her late husband Prince Philip. According to The Independent, Sheeran's act will be accompanied by photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, which will be displayed on a big screen to be put up on the stage.

The Shape Of You crooner will honour the royal couple's 77-year-old journey and their bond before the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April last year. It has also been revealed that a Bollywood-inspired interpretation of the royal couple's wedding will be a part of the celebration. This year's Platinum Jubilee will be the first one Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating without Prince Philip.

Sheeran will take to the stage with his soulful track Perfect. He will perform the tracks at the finale of the carnival procession through the streets of London as beautiful images of the couple adorn the screens on the stage. Interestingly, Bollywood anthems will also be played as 250 Bollywood dancers will march down The Mall in a 'reimagining of their 1947 marriage celebration'.

The four days of events will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. Commonfolk will also see Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family making an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremony.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be present at the milestone event, the duo won't be appearing on the balcony as they're no longer serving their royal duties, according to reports. The festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 2, and will also include a service at St Paul’s Cathedral among other things.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Phillip passes away maid the pandemic at the age of 99. In her recent Christmas broadcast, the royal spoke about her year of grief, mentioning that there was “one familiar laugh missing” after the demise of her husband. The Duke retired from his royal duties back in 2017 and is believed to have spent much of his time at Sandringham as h cherished reading and painting.

(IMAGE: AP)