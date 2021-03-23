Eddie Izzard Opens Up About Playing A Male Lead After Changing Her Pronouns

Eddie Izzard is a stand-up comedian who has appeared in various movies like Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. The comedian in a recent interaction with EW opened up about starring in the movie Six Minutes To Midnight after changing her pronouns from him/he to she/her.

Eddie Izzard's latest movie Six Minutes To Midnight

Eddie Izzard's latest movie Six Minutes To Midnight will mark Izzard's writing debut. Izzard, along with Goddard and Celyn Jones, wrote the screenplay and story of the movie. The filming of the movie was completed before Eddie Izzard announced that she preferred the pronouns she/her. Opening up about playing a male lead in her upcoming movie, Eddie told EW that she announced that she was gay almost 35 years ago and that pronouns don't make a difference and she was gender fluid. Speaking about the role in Six Minutes To Midnight, Izzard added that because she was playing the male role, she gave permission to people to call her whatever they wanted to and that it wasn't a big deal.

In Six Minutes to Midnight, Izzard plays the role of Thomas Miller, a half-German, half-English man who takes a job as a teacher at a private British school that provides education to young German women while the country is on the brink of World War II. Six Minutes To Midnight cast also includes actors like Judi Dench, Carla Juri, James D'Arcy and Jim Broadbent. The movie was initially supposed to release on 29th May 2020 but was postponed to 26 March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comedian Eddie Izzard has done various successful comedy tours like Live at the Ambassadors, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Stripped, and Force Majeure. Her comedy special Dress to Kill went on to get her an award at Primetime Emmys in the categories of Outstanding Writing and Individual Performance in a variety, music, or comedy program. A few of Eddie Izzard's movies include Alien Invasion, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Valkyrie, The Lego Batman Movie, The Song of Names, Whisky Galore, Lost Christmas and The High Note.

Image source: Eddie Izzard's Instagram