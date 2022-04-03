Eddie Murphy In Talks To Play 'Godfather Of Funk', George Clinton In Biopic

Actor and comedian, Eddie Murphy is in talks to play the founder of the American funk band 'Parliament-Funkadelic,' George Clinton in a biopic. Murphy will also produce the project along with Davis Entertainment's John Davis, Catherine Davis, and John Fox. As per the reports of Variety, the project is in pre-production right now. Before they set up a team of writers, the producers are seeking to get the rights from Clinton.

Clinton is often regarded as the Godfather of Funk and considered one of the most influential figures in the genre. The film will follow the legendary musician from his humble beginnings in North Carolina in the 1940s to the formation of his groundbreaking band 'Parliament-Funkadelic,' and eventually to becoming a major influence on hip-hop artists such as Tupac Shakur, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast and Wu-Tang Clan, among others, according to Deadline.

A new tour has been announced by George Clinton

In 1997, Clinton and 15 other members of 'Parliament-Funkadelic' were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to him and those members in 2019. In the meanwhile, a new tour has been announced by George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. In June, July, and August, the band, which was founded in 1968, will go on a US tour, according to Djmag. Clinton, who retired in 2019, embarked on a farewell tour with 'Parliament-Funkadelic.'

Upcoming and recent projects of Eddie Murphy

Following the success of Coming 2 America, Murphy signed a three-picture deal with Amazon. Murphy collaborated with Davis on the Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, for which he received critical acclaim for his portrayal. Following that, he released Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 comedy masterpiece. Murphy's next project is the Netflix comedy You People, in which he co-stars alongside Jonah Hill and is directed by Kenya Barris. That will be followed by Beverly Hills Cop 4 this summer, in which he will resume his role as Axel Foley. Murphy was also nominated for an Emmy for his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live, the show that gave him his start in the early 1980s.

