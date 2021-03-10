Eddie Murphy Opens Up About Long Acting Hiatus, Come-back With Coming 2 America & More

Eddie Murphy broke his silence over his long hiatus from acting after being dissatisfied with his movies. The Dreamgirls actor had a candid chat with Marc Maron while he made an appearance in his WTF podcast. Eddie Murphy's latest movie was Coming 2 America which was released in March.

'Maybe it's time to take a break'

Eddie Murphy received several Razzie awards in the year 2010 for his bad movies and performances. Eddie won the Razzie award thrice while he was nominated nine times for the same. Reportedly, this was an eye-opener for the actor following which he decided to take a break from acting. He said in the podcast that he was not happy with his movies since he was being awarded for being the worst actor of the decade' in 2010.

He further opened up about his hiatus saying that he initially only planned to take a break for a year but was surprised when six years went by. He informed his fans that he would just sit on the couch and do nothing but later made a decision when he thought that he did not want his fans to know him by his last movie. So he planned to do Dolemite Is My Name and Saturday Night Live saying 'At least then they'll know I'm funny'. Eddie reprised his role from Coming To America (1988) in Coming 2 America (2021).

Coming 2 America reviews

The sequel to Coming To America from 1988, Coming 2 America starred Eddie Murphy along with Arsenio Hall, and Jermaine Fowler. Coming 2 America's cast includes names of talented actors like Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, and many more. Directed by Craig Brewer, the comedy film received 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMBD score of 5.5 stars. Coming 2 America reviews were a mix of positive and average remarks.

A look at Eddie Murphy's movies

Eddie Murphy rose to fame in the mid-80s after being a regular cast of Saturday Night Live. He received the Golden Globes nomination for his roles in 48 Hrs in 1982, the Beverly Hills Cop series in 1984, and The Nutty Professor in 1996. Eddie Murphy was recently seen in the 2009 comedy film Dolemite Is My Name.

