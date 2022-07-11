Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot With Michael Xavier In California; See Pics

American actor Eddie Muphy is currently beaming with joy after his elder daughter Bria Murphy and her actor fiance Michael Xavier bonded for life on Saturday. The couple exchanged vows in a regal yet private ceremony and said 'i do' in front of their close friends and family members in Beverly Hills, California. Post their wedding, glimpses of their dreamy affairs began doing rounds on the internet.

Eddie Murphy's daughter ties the knot with Michael Xavier

As per the reports of People, Eddie Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole's daughter Bria have finally embarked on a new chapter of her life. On the big day, the bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and her mother. Reportedly, Bria's wedding was attended by 250 close friends and family.

For the wedding, Bria opted for a beautiful white off-the-shoulder gown by Netta BenShabu. Xavier on the other hand, sported a black and white tuxedo by Knot Standard which was styled by Dion Lattimore. The pictures of the couple's marriage gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish decorations comprising white flowers and candlelit chandeliers. In the photos, the newlyweds are seen all smiles while posing with the bride's parents. Moreover, one of the pictures also saw the bride sitting on her husband's lap.

Here, take a look:

In one of the posts shared on Instagram stories by the photographers present at the wedding, Eddie is seen taking the stage to pour his heart out about his daughter's marriage. The actor stated, "I'm just very, very proud. Very, very happy. It's very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness."

More about Eddie Murphy and his children

The 61-year-old actor is a dad to 10 children. In November 2018, Eddie and Paige Butcher welcomed their child, a son named Max Charles. Izzy, the couple's 5-year-old daughter, is also part of the family. Eddie Murphy also has 32-year-old Eric, 31-year-old Christian, 29-year-old Myles, 22-year-old Zola, 27-year-old Shayne, 20-year-old Bella, and 14-year-old Angel from previous relationships.

While opening up about his kids, earlier on a podcast with Marc Maron, Eddie said, “When one hits a crossroads moment or have got some problem, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route, then you never make a bad decision". The actor also gushed over his kids revealing that he does not have "one bad seed".

Image: Instagram@entertainmenttakeover_