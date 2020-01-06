Eddie Redmayne Must-watch Movies On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Eddie Redmayne is known for his performances in various movies. Some of the films in which the actor features have been one of the most acclaimed. Redmayne was born on January 6, 1982. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of his best films.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a fantasy drama film. It is a spin-off and prequel to the Harry Potter film series. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, and Colin Farrell.

The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. The movie received praises and also won Academy Awards for Best Costume Design. A sequel was released two years later.

My Week with Marilyn

Based on two books by Colin Clark, My Week with Marilyn depicts the making of the 1957 film The Prince and the Showgirl, which starred Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams) and Laurence Olivier (Kenneth Branagh). It focuses on the week during the shooting of the 1957 film when Monroe was escorted around London by Clark (Eddie Redmayne). It gained a number of nominations and awards.

Les Misérables

The musical drama Les Misérables stars a stellar cast of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever. Directed by Tom Hopper it earned several accolades including biggies like the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Award.

The Danish Girl

Helmed by Tom Hopper, The Danish Girl is a fictitious love story loosely inspired by the lives of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Lili and Gerda's marriage and work evolve as they navigate Lili's groundbreaking journey as a transgender pioneer. Alicia Vikander and Eddie Redmayne received various nominations along with the movie.

The Theory of Everything

The 2014 biographical romantic drama film, The Theory of Everything is directed by James Marsh. Set at the University of Cambridge, it details the life of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. It stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, with Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, Simon McBurney, Christian McKay, Harry Lloyd, and David Thewlis featured in supporting roles. The movie earned immense appreciations from the audiences. It received numerous nominations and awards including Redmayne’s first Academy Awards win for Best Actor.

