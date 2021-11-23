Eddie Redmayne Reacts To 'The Danish Girl' Controversy; Calls Playing Trans Role 'mistake'

British actor Eddie Redmayne has finally addressed the years-old controversy surrounding his trans role in the 2015 romance drama The Danish Girl. The actor was nominated for Academy Awards for portraying transgender pioneer Lili Elbe. But, several people were not happy with the nomination and it attracted a lot of controversies as many critics argued the role of Elbe should have gone to a trans actor and not Redmayne. The Fantastic Beast star recently reacted to the controversy and called it a mistake.

Eddie Redmayne recently talked with the UK's Sunday Times. During his chat with the publication, The Danish Girl controversy came up and Redmayne asserted the criticism was justified. The actor admitted despite he had the best intentions while playing the trans character, it was still a mistake and he would not accept the role if offered today.

He said, "No, I wouldn't take it on now." "The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don;t have a chair at the table. There must be a levelling, other we are going to carry on having these debates," Redmayne added.

Details about Eddie Redmayne's The Danish Girl controversy

The 2015 film The Danish Girl was helmed by Tom Hooper and made Eddie Redmayne get nominated for a series for a string of awards. However, the actor's role was not taken well and prompted complaints. As the film was based on the life of Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender reassignment surgery, many critics argued the role should have been played by a trans actor.

The controversy did not end here. Redmayne was highly criticized for his role which landed him several nominations. Reportedly, trans writer, Carol Grant called Redmayne's casting, "regressive, reductive and contribute to harmful stereotypes." She also claimed the film was a "transmisogynist" and "just pain-old misogynist in general", instead of a celebration of a complex and compelling transgender figure.

Meanwhile, Eddie Redmayne is currently preparing for a new Wes End production of Cabaret. The actor will also reprise his role as Newt Scamander for the third instalment in the film series Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. He is also gearing up for playing Charles Cullen in the upcoming crime thriller The Good Nurse.

