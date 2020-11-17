Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Reveals He Has No Intentions Of 'replacing' His Dad

Just after a month since Eddie Van Halen passed away in Santa Monica, California, his son said that he has no intention to take his father’s place in the band. Wolfgang spoke about the band’s future and how he is dealing with his father’s death during The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. Read on to know more about what he said.

Wolfgang talks about Van Halen’s future, post-Eddie Van Halen’s death

Wolfgang Van Halen was recently part of the radio show The Howard Stern Show on Monday, November 16, 2020. The bassist opened up about not having any intentions of taking his father’s place in the American rock band Van Halen, who passed away over a month ago on October 6, 2020. Wolfgang mentioned in the interview that he is not planning to step into his father’s shoes and also said that the band will not officially reunite even though the fans are requesting for it to continue.

The 29-year-old bassist said in his statement on the radio show, “You can't have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. I'm not Dad. I'm not going to replace him. I've spent my life making sure I'm not like him and that I'm my own person. My dad would be pissed off. He'd be like, 'What the f— are you doing? Go do your s—!”.

Wolfgang said that an official reunion of the band will never happen. However, he hinted that a tribute show might take place ‘down the line’. He further spoke about how he is trying to come to terms with the passing of his father, and so should the fans of the band. He said, “I think the fans can try and come to terms with and figure out how to deal with the fact that we're not going to have Van Halen anymore. The music is going to live on forever, but you can't continue without Eddie Van Halen."

