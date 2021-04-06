Edgar Ramirez Set To Play The Character Of Atlas In 'Borderlands' Film Adaptation

Borderlands cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart in pivotal roles. It is an upcoming action comedy film produced by Lionsgate. Directed by Eli Roth, the movie is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. Now, a new member has joined the team.

'Borderlands' cast gets Edgar Ramirez as Atlas

Deadline has reported that Edgar Ramirez will portray the character of Atlas in the Borderlands movie. In the game, the character is a business titan and arms manufacturer, and the most powerful person in the universe. He joins the already announced Borderlands cast Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennet, and Jack Black.

Edgar Ramirez is best known for playing Carlos the Jackal in the 2010 biopic series Carlos, and Gianni Versace in the 2018 miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace; American Crime Story. His movie appearances include Wrath of the Titans, Zero Dark Thirty, The Girl on the Train, Bright, and more. He was recently seen in Yes Day film and acclaimed HBO Max limited series, The Undoing.

Eli Roth said, "It is an incredible honour to have an actor of Edgar Ramrize's calibre, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast,” Roth said. He stated that Atlas has to be a "truly magnetic personality," someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. The filmmaker mentioned that he has been a fan of Edgar’s since his early performances and he continues to amaze him with each dramatic turn. He asserted that they want to create something "wild, fun, and very different" from anything the audience has seen from the actor before. Roth noted that he is excited to work with Ramirez.

President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane also talked about Edgar Ramirez joining Borderlands cast. He said that the force of Ramirez's presence and the strength of his talent as an actor make him an ideal choice to play Atlas, a character who controls the fate of so many in the Borderlands universe. He stated that the actor is the "perfect addition to this perfect" cast.

Promo Image Source: edgarramirez25 Instagram