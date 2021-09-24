Edgar Ramirez Talks About His 'Jungle Cruise' Role: 'I Love The Mystery Of My Character'

As the fans have been showering tons of love and appreciation to the recently released movie, Jungle Cruise, Edgar Ramirez recently opened up about his character in the film. He also spoke about his experience working with the Jungle Cruise team and stated how he loved everyone who was involved in the project.

Jungle Cruise was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and was based on Walt Disney's eponymous theme park attraction. The movie has collected over $205 Million worldwide and has become the tenth highest-grossing film of 2021.

Edgar Ramirez reveals Jungle Cruise is his first Disney film

Edgar Ramirez recently talked about how he felt like a fun, great party when he began working on the film, Jungle Cruise. Speaking further about his experience with the team, he stated how it was a mixture of things and he loved everyone involved in the project. He also mentioned that he felt that he was being invited to a fun, great party and added how the movie had so much colour and different textures and different characters and was very classic in many ways. He even opened up about his role in the film and mentioned how he loved the mystery and the duality of his character and revealed how his character, was “like a misunderstood evil guy or the good guy with a very broken heart.”

Ramirez also talked about how working in big adventurous movies was his dream that was fulfilled by Jungle Cruise. He also revealed how he loved the adventure and the mystery and the humour in the movies when he was a kid. Adding to it, he revealed how it was his dream to be part of a movie like that stating that it was interesting to play a character like Aguirre who walks that very thin line between good and evil.

The actor further mentioned how it was his first Disney film and stated-

“It is my first Disney film and I felt like a kid at 41, coming to work every day just to have fun and to be creative and to play, and to play with my imagination, and to share my friends' imagination as well. That is a beautiful feeling. It is a huge privilege to have the opportunity to work while you're having so much fun."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP