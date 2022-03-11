'Edward Scissorhands': Iconic Home From Johnny Depp-starrer On Sale For Whopping Amount

Among Johnny Depp's many popular films is the iconic Edward Scissorhands, which released in 1990 and was hailed by the audience and critics alike. The film is now available on Disney+Hotstar and was directed by the well-renowned Tim Burton. According to reports by Screen Rant, the Edward Scissorhands house is now up for sale for a whopping $699,000.

Edward Scissorhands house up for sale

The popular Edward Scissorhands house is now up for sale and was previously owned by Joey and Sharon Licalzi, who were major fans of the film and also turned the house into a museum containing memorabilia from the movie. The couple reportedly bought the house in Lutz, Florida for $224,000 in 2020 and spent heaps of time and resources on its upkeep and revamping it to make it a museum in honour of the film.

The couple then opened up the house, which they called Scissorland, for free tours by fellow fans and screenings of the film. However, the publication reported that the maintenance of the house was heavy on the pocket of the couple, who also started a GoFundMe page in 2021, but to no avail. The house is not on the market and is available for Edward Scissorhands die-hard fans for $699,000.

The 1990 Tim Burton directorial is an iconic film in the entertainment industry and is all about Edward, played by the popular Johnny Depp. The director-actor duo has since collaborated for several ht projects including Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, etc. It has now been over 30 years since the release of the hit flick, which has a cult following even today. It will now be interesting to see who gets their hands on the iconic Edward Scissorhands house and if they continue to maintain and retain it as a museum in honour of the film.

More about Edward Scissorhands

The film is all about how he was created by a scientist, who unfortunately passed away before he completed his project, which left Depp's character with scissors as hands. The film then goes on to focus on his life after he is taken in by a family and falls head over heels n love with their daughter, Kim played by the fan-favourite Winona Ryder.