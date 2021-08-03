Eiza Gonzalez Set To Produce And Star In Mexican Film Legend Maria Felix's Biopic

Actor Eiza Gonzalez of Baby Driver and I Care a Lot fame, has collaborated with Oscar-nominated/Emmy-winning director Matthew Heineman and Linden Entertainment to bring out the story of iconic Mexican film star Maria Felix. Gonzalez will essay Felix's role as well as produce the film alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King, Deadline reported. The biopic will be executively produced by Walter Rivera on behalf of Maria Felix’s estate while the team searches for a Latin American writer to adapt Felix’s life for the screen.

Maria Felix has been globally hailed as one of the most successful Mexican stars of all time and with this biopic, her estate will be involved in curating her story for the first time. Talking about Maria's life, Gonzalez expressed her honour to have received the chance to portray her. The actor, addressing Maria's 'tenacity' and 'fierce way of living' through adversities added that she was proud to be able to bring out her voice and story to the world.

Highlighting Maria's courage, she stated that 'Maria constantly pushed boundaries' even when the world made left no opportunity to 'tear her down'. She added that through Maria's lens, people needed to see 'how society depicts successful and driven women'.

Taking to her Instagram, Eiza announced the new project with a long caption about 'the most exciting project' of her life. "This is one of the most exciting moments of my life. I’ve always wanted to tell a story that features women, namely Latina women. Maria was a pioneer of the feminist movement who helped lay the foundation for future female trailblazers. Maria is an inspiration to me and many others. I'm so grateful to the Maria Felix estate for choosing us to share her story with the world!'.", she wrote.

Story of Mexico's unconventional muse

Felix has starred in 47 movies in Mexico, France, Italy and Argentina and was the queen of the silver screen in Mexico, becoming known as La Dona. The icon's story charts out her journey from having a rough patch in the Northern town of Sonoa, to knowing the president of Mexico, Diego Rivera, artist Frida Kahlo and being awarded France’s highest cultural award, the Legion d’honneur. The actor's journey is one of loss and love while exploring the Mexican culture, religions, lifestyle with a special focus on womanhood.

Walter Rivera, commented on the biopic and expressed her excitement on having Eiza on board after a thorough search for someone to fit into Maria's shoes. Drawing a parallel between Eiza and Maria, she said that the former has 'Maria’s strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty'. She further highlighted that Eiza can embody Maria's life in its most authentic form.

