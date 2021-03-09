EL James' 'Freed: Fifty Shades Freed As Told By Christian' To Release In June 2021

Author EL James is known worldwide for the 50 shades trilogy. She is now set to release another addition to the popular series. The upcoming book titled Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian will be told from the point of view of the famous character Christian Grey.

Freed release date

According to E! News, the final book in EL James’ trilogy which will serve as a spinoff series for her Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy has a release date of June 1, 2021. The announcement about the release date was made on Sunday, March 7, 2021, by Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks. The upcoming third spinoff focuses on Christian and Ana’s marriage.

EL James' take on Freed

According to ANI the author said, “This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting.” She added, “For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana’s love and compassion.”

More about EL James and her books

The original trilogy was told from the perspective of Ana and chronicles her life with her dominant lover Christian Grey. Those books were adapted to the Hollywood movie trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The spinoff novels contain the same plot but told from Christian’s point of view.

The first, Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian, was published in 2015, and the second, Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian was published in 2017. The movie Fifty Shades Freed, which was the last in the film trilogy, was released in 2018. Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks.

EL James’ Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide. She wrote the bestselling BDSM-themed trilogy and set the record in the United Kingdom "as the fastest-selling paperback of all time." Before this, she wrote the Twilight.