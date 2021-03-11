Elizabeth Banks To Direct Universal's 'Cocaine Bear'; Know 'Cocaine Bear' Plot Details

Pitch Perfect actor Elizabeth Banks is all set to direct Cocaine Bear. The movie, which is going to go on floors this summer, will be based on the real-life incidents of 1985 in Kentucky, USA. Jimmy Warden of The Roommate and The Babysitter: Killer Queen has written the story. Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Lord Miller Productions will be producing the thriller movie.

The Plot of Cocaine Bear

While the actual details of the movie's perspective remain unaware, the movie will be focusing on the story about a 175 pounds (79.37 kgs) bear that consumes a package containing 70 pounds (31.75 kgs) of cocaine. The package is dropped from an aeroplane when Andrew Thornton tries to smuggle it.

According to the Rolling Stones, Andrew Thornton is the son of a Kentucky based horse-breeder. He starts off as an Air Force Officer and is honoured with a purple heart. Thornton left his post and turned to the dark side as he started trafficking drugs and guns for 'the Company' along with other former officers.

Over the years, Andrew Thornton received several other charges including felony, drug smuggling and trafficking of arms of which he pleaded not guilty. On September 11, 1985, Thornton was pronounced dead and his body was found loaded with 77 pounds (34.92 kgs) of cocaine and a bulletproof vest with many arms and ammunitions.

Andrew Thornton was flying in his aeroplane on auto-pilot when he jumped out of the vehicle with a parachute. His parachute had failed to open which lead to a gruesome death. One of his packages of drugs was dropped in Chattahoochee National Forest. The black bear found the package there and consumed the contents present in it. The bear's dead body was found by a hunter after a couple of months.

While the bear's autopsy report showed that it consumed only 3-4 grams of it, all the 70 pounds of drugs had disappeared from the package. The bear had suffered from Hypothermia, Renal failure, Cerebral Hemorrhaging, Stroke and heart failure. The reports suggested that the bear's stomach was filled with cocaine and couldn't have survived. The bear has now been displayed in Kentucky as a roadside attraction. The animal is named 'Cocaine Bear' or 'Pablo Escobear'.

Elizabeth Banks' other directorial projects

Banks directed the Charlie's Angels reboot starring Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and Kristen Stewart. She also features in the movie as the infamous 'Bosley'. Elizabeth Banks had also directed Universal's Pitch Perfect 2. She starred as Gail, an anchor for the Acapella music competition.